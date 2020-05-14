AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Derrick Brown's Odds to Win Rookie of the Year

Schuyler Callihan

Yes, it is May and we are already talking about awards. Why? Well, in an extended offseason, why wouldn't we hit all of the bases?

A couple of weeks ago, the Carolina Panthers used the seventh pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown. Interior defensive lineman is something the Panthers desperately needed heading into the draft and one could argue that they landed the best defensive player in the draft.

According to VegasInsider.com, Derrick Brown has the eighth best odds to win defensive rookie of the year at +2500. Those who sit in front of him are:

DE Chase Young (Redskins) +200

LB Isaiah Simmons (Cardinals) +500

LB Kenneth Murray (Chargers) +900

LB Patrick Queen (Ravens) +900

CB Jeffrey Okudah (Lions) +1400

LB Jordyn Brooks (Seahawks) +1600

LB K'Lavon Chaisson (Jaguars) +2000

DL Derrick Brown (Panthers) +2500

Will he win defensive rookie of the year?

Brown will have a solid shot, no doubt in mind, but I don't think he will have the stats to do it. Stats seem to be what drive awards these days and he's a guy that will create plays for others on the defense than have a full stat sheet of his own. Chase Young is the obvious favorite here for his artistry of sacks, but Patrick Queen of the Ravens will have, in my mind, a darn good shot to win it.

If anything is on Brown's side. two of the last four defensive rookies of the year have been defensive lineman and three of the last six have been as well.

Do you think Derrick Brown will win defensive rookie of the year? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Panthers Offseason Moves Cater to the Rebound of Matt Paradis

Carolina's most pivotal piece of the line needs to return to form in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

Goober87 $

D.J. Moore Explains the Hilarious Steve Smith Fantasy Story

D.J. Moore tells his side of the story when Steve Smith asked Cam Newton if he should bench Moore in front of him.

Jack Duffy

Jordan Gross, Steve Smith Make PFF Top 101 Players List

These guys will go down as some of the best to ever do it

Schuyler Callihan

Top Five Performances of Steve Smith's Career

Taking a look at Agent 89's greatest games

Jason Hewitt

Will Wisconsin LB Chris Orr Make the Panthers 53-Man Roster?

Wisconsin Inside Jake Kocorowski offers his thoughts and opinions on Chris Orr

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Hire Pat Stewart as Director of Player Personnel

The Panthers add a talented scout to their front office to serve as their director of player personnel.

Jack Duffy

Russell Okung Releases Statement on NLRB's Decision

The Panthers offensive lineman has spoken

Schuyler Callihan

Russell Okung to Appeal Dismissal of NFLPA Complaint

The Panthers offensive lineman is not backing down

Schuyler Callihan

Top Carolina Panthers Stories of the Week

Recapping some of our top articles from AllPanthers.com

Schuyler Callihan

Can Ian Thomas Fill Greg Olsen's Shoes?

The Panthers have a big hole to fill at tight end, is Ian Thomas the guy?

Schuyler Callihan

by

DJPanther15