Deshaun Watson Posts First Tweet Following Court Ruling

Shortly after a Harris County judge revealed that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges, Watson posted his first tweet in nearly eight months.

Now that Watson's legal situation has cleared up, several teams will be in the mix to trade for the star quarterback. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Seattle Seahawks are expected to make a strong push for Watson among a handful of other teams.

Watson last played in 2020 and threw for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns to just seven interceptions while completing 70% of his pass attempts. Watson is a three-time Pro Bowler and finished third in the AP Rookie of the Year voting back in 2017. For any deal to be made, a team will likely have to send three first round picks and a couple of young promising players on cheap contracts to Houston.

