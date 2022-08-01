Skip to main content

Deshaun Watson Suspended Six Games

The Browns will be without Watson in week one in Carolina.

As expected, the Cleveland Browns will be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson for its week one matchup with the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.

Monday morning, Judge Sue Robinson found that Deshaun Watson violated the personal conduct policy, thus will be suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season. The NFL will now have three days to appeal the suspension. 

Should Watson remain suspended, the Panthers will likely see Jacoby Brissett lined up under center for the Browns in the season opener.

