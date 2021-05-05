Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

Details on Teddy Bridgewater's Revised Contract Released - What the Panthers Will Pay

The Panthers still have a little left on Bridgewater's contract.
Author:
Publish date:

Prior to the 2021 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos for a 6th round pick.

Bridgewater was 4-11 as a starter during his one year in Carolina and although he finished the season 5th in completion percentage (69.1%) he struggled to finish off drives and deliver in clutch situations at the end of games. His struggles led to the Panthers making a move for Jets QB Sam Darnold in which they gave up three draft picks for. 

Last offseason, the Panthers signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million deal which has now been revised. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Panthers will pay Bridgewater's signing bonus of $7,062,500. The rest of the new details can be seen below. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design
News

Matt Rhule Explains Why He Passed on Justin Fields for Jaycee Horn

USATSI_15248495_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Details on Teddy Bridgewater's Revised Contract Released - What the Panthers Will Pay

USATSI_13700730_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Predicting Roles for Each Panthers Rookie in 2021

USATSI_15202587_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Winners & Losers From Panthers' 2021 NFL Draft Haul

Screen Shot 2021-05-05 at 12.17.34 AM
GM Report

Insider Breakdown: What the Panthers are Getting in TE Tommy Tremble

USATSI_15391479_168388579_lowres
GM Report

McShay, Kiper, Riddick Believe Sam Darnold is Finally in Position to Succeed

USATSI_15485003_168388579_lowres
GM Report

NFL.com Releases Carolina Panthers Draft Grade

USATSI_11435604_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Post-Draft Carolina Panthers Depth Chart Projection: Defense