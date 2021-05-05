Details on Teddy Bridgewater's Revised Contract Released - What the Panthers Will Pay

Prior to the 2021 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos for a 6th round pick.

Bridgewater was 4-11 as a starter during his one year in Carolina and although he finished the season 5th in completion percentage (69.1%) he struggled to finish off drives and deliver in clutch situations at the end of games. His struggles led to the Panthers making a move for Jets QB Sam Darnold in which they gave up three draft picks for.

Last offseason, the Panthers signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million deal which has now been revised. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Panthers will pay Bridgewater's signing bonus of $7,062,500. The rest of the new details can be seen below.

