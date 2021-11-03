Did the Panthers Do the Right Thing at the Trade Deadline?

The 2021 NFL trade deadline has come and gone and Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer did not get any deals done. This seemed to have upset a portion of the fanbase but you have to remember, he's already made a few trades this season including landing corners C.J. Henderson and Stephon Gilmore.

Sitting at 4-4 through the first eight games of the season doesn't exactly show that this team is in a position to make the postseason. As I stated a couple of weeks ago in regards to Deshaun Watson, the worst thing a GM can do is be aggressive when the team may not be constructed to win right now. The Panthers are trending in the right direction but this is still the youngest roster in the NFL. The brutal four-game stretch at the end of the season where Carolina faces Buffalo, New Orleans, and then Tampa Bay twice could be enough to keep them at home during the playoffs.

Patience is a virtue, especially in year two of a rebuild. Some folks will refute that statement and say it can't be called a rebuild when you have star players like Brian Burns, DJ Moore, Christian McCaffrey, Jeremy Chinn, and so on. I view it as the pieces are in place for the Panthers to have a bright future and that they just need to continue to gain experience while learning how to win in the NFL. There's no sense in giving up additional draft picks for a player at the deadline that may only be a rental for a team that may or may not clinch a playoff spot. If this team was, say 6-2, that's a different story.

The offensive line is one area most wanted to see the Panthers improve but as Fitterer eluded to a few weeks back, no one is interested in trading their linemen, not even their backups. The reason? Well, everyone is looking for linemen. The price tag for a lineman that would be an immediate upgrade at either guard spot or left tackle would be hefty. For now, the Panthers will continue to roll with what they have.

