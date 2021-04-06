Did the Panthers Give Up Too Much for Darnold?

Anytime you make a trade in the NFL and you sacrifice multiple draft picks, people overreact and begin to think that it was the wrong move to make. On Monday, the Panthers traded a 2021 6th round pick, a 2022 2nd round pick, and a 2022 4th round pick to the Jets for QB Sam Darnold.

Did the Panthers give up too much?

Absolutely not. In fact, it's about the asking price I thought it would be for the Jets. I thought they would settle for a 3rd rounder in addition to two later picks but making it a 2nd rounder sweetened the deal.

The Panthers will likely turn around and trade Teddy Bridgewater after just one season with the team and could get as high as a 3rd round pick in return. If that's the case, then all the Panthers really did was deal a 4th and 6th rounder to New York, and move back one round in next year's draft all while acquiring a QB they believe can develop into a quality starter.

Carolina was able to make a deal for a quarterback without having to trade any first-round picks, including this year's 8th overall pick, and kept each of their picks of the first five rounds in 2021. They're risked very little for an opportunity to have their guy of the future at quarterback. Whether or not Darnold is the long-term solution is to be determined but they are taking a flyer on a 23-year-old quarterback who has a lot of talent and potential. If Matt Rhule and Joe Brady can elevate his game to the next level to become a respectable starting quarterback, the Panthers will win this trade.

Not to mention, the coaching and personnel surround Darnold in New York was no help. He'll now have a lot of that in Carolina.

