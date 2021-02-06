Did the Panthers Make the Right Decision to Let James Bradberry Walk?

Last offseason, the Carolina Panthers decided to let cornerback James Bradberry hit free agency at the end of his rookie contract. The Panthers felt that he would be way too expensive to keep on the roster, and they were right.

At the start of free agency, Bradberry officially signed with the New York Giants to a three-year, $43.5 million deal ($32 million guaranteed). Carolina's cap situation was not in the greatest of positions mostly due to the amount of money they had to eat in dead cap.

Carolina could have crunched some numbers to bring Bradberry back but they did the right thing in letting him go.

I know it's hard to believe that after he is coming off the best season of his pro career, but the Panthers needed to save as much money as possible, and investing that much money into a corner during the start of a rebuild is not ideal. You have to have enough salary cap space available to allocate to 52 other players and paying a corner roughly $15 million per year just doesn't make much sense regardless of how talented he is or how much upside he has.

If former GM Marty Hurney could go back and make a handful of his decisions over again, it could've allowed for the Panthers to re-sign Bradberry to a second contract. Then again, the situation of being in a rebuild in Carolina may not have been as appealing to him as a rebuild in New York.

As far as the on the field stuff goes, yeah, the Panthers would have killed to have him on the roster. Carolina had a depleted secondary that relied heavily on rookies and veterans who have not played in big roles before prior to the season. He would have played a huge role in the Panthers' defense and would be viewed as one of the leaders on such a young unit.

Aside from going out and signing a quarterback, the Panthers did not spend much money in free agency last offseason, and even if they had the flexibility to, it would behoove them to keep the cash in their back pocket until they get things headed in the right direction again.

