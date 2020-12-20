Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
DJ Moore Eclipses 1,000-Yard Mark for 2nd Straight Season

The Panthers' young receiver is developing into a star talent.
In the second half of the 2020 season, we have seen Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore throw it into the next gear and take his game to the next level. He has become an explosive, yet reliable playmaker in the Panthers' offense, and for the 2nd time in his three-year career, Moore has 1,000 yards receiving in a single season.

This is a tough feat for any receiver to accomplish just once in their career, but Moore is not your ordinary receiver. He could be lumped into the conversation as one of the game's top receivers but just isn't getting the recognition he deserves because he has been on a losing team for each of the past two seasons. 

Moore caught eight balls for 131 yards on Saturday night to put him up over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. 

"It’s always great to reach a milestone," Moore said in the postgame press conference.  "A win would have been better but the loss is something that we learn from. We are just going to go back to the drawing boards for next week."

Despite the Panthers' 4-10 record, they do have a lot to be excited about on the offensive side with an elite running back in Christian McCaffrey and now DJ Moore, who is emerging as the clear No. 1 receiver on the roster. 

