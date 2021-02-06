DJ Moore Gives Opinion on Teddy Bridgewater as Panthers Starting QB

Is Teddy Bridgewater going to be the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and beyond?

This is a question that we have been asking daily over the last several weeks and now, those questions are being deflected to some of Bridgewater's teammates such as running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver DJ Moore.

Friday afternoon, Moore appeared on the Tiki and Tierney show on CBS Sports Radio and was asked about the rumors surrounding the Panthers starting QB.

"Teddy is our quarterback right now," Moore said. "Going into the season, we know that Teddy is going to be our quarterback. All that outside noise is just noise right now until anything happens."

The Panthers were engaged in trade talks with the Detroit Lions about Matthew Stafford prior to being traded to the Rams and the organization has been rumored to be interested in Texans' QB Deshaun Watson. Several teams could have a new starter under center in 2021 and the Panthers could very well be one of those teams. If the Panthers don't land Watson or another veteran, they could turn to the draft to find their next franchise guy.

Tierney asked Moore if he believes Bridgewater can be the guy to lead the Panthers back to the playoffs and even further. Moore was very optimistic in his response and noted that with another year in the system, Bridgewater will have more success.

"Teddy can be that guy. The pandemic this offseason kind of threw everybody for a loop and we wasn't able to really get down into OTA's, so it was hard to get going with everything because of that."



You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.