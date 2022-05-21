Does Carolina Have the Worst QB Room in the NFL?

Another offseason filled with quarterback rumored to Carolina and once again, the Panthers were unable to strike a deal with any of the available big names out there, including Deshaun Watson.

As things currently stand, Sam Darnold will be the starter with P.J. Walker and third round selection Matt Corral backing him up. Despite all of the excitement the Corral pick generated throughout the fan base, there is no sure thing in a third round quarterback. Even head coach Matt Rhule stated that they are not going to rush him and instead will bring him along slowly.

GM Scott Fitterer recently spoke to the media and said that he felt comfortable moving forward with those three at quarterback, but did note that there are "no absolutes" in regards to the possibility of adding another quarterback in the upcoming months.

If the Panthers do opt to sit tight and roll with Darnold, Walker, and Corral at quarterback, could this be the worst QB room in the entire NFL?

Here's what Corbin Smith of All Seahawks had to say about it:

"Yeah, I think those two teams [Seattle and Carolina] and I think maybe you can throw in the Pittsburgh Steelers into a tier with them. That is the lowest tier in the NFL. Seattle trading away Russell Wilson and all they have right now is Drew Lock and Geno Smith with Jacob Eason as their third-string quarterback. Both Lock and Smith have losing records as starters. Lock did show some potential a few years ago as a rookie going forward, but he lost his starting job to Teddy Bridgewater. Then, Geno Smith has been a backup for the last six years and really didn't play any meaningful snaps for four years until Russell Wilson got hurt. They certainly have a bad situation, but I think Carolina, though, might have the worst quarterback situation in the NFL. Sam Darnold coming over from the New York Jets last year, I was of the belief that getting him away from Adam Gase was going to be the key in terms of getting him to turn his career around and that obviously was not the case. He had a miserable first season in Carolina. They started 3-0 and then everything just unraveled after that. They drafted Matt Corral out of Ole Miss and he's never played a game in the NFL, so we don't know what he's going to look like. Both of these teams could use an upgrade at the position. You've got Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo out there. I don't see the 49ers trading Garoppolo to the Seahawks within the NFC West. Mayfield, I could see Seattle having interest in him if he gets cut. I just don't think either one of these teams is going to trade a draft asset right now with Baker Mayfield's contract. They're going to force the Browns to cut him and then they might be aggressive in trying to sign him."

