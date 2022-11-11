D'Onta Foreman is Making the Most of His Opportunity as the Panthers' Lead Back

When the Carolina Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, the fan base felt a feeling of deflation. The front office traded its best player just a couple of weeks after firing head coach Matt Rhule and to many, it signified a long season ahead.

Prior to the trade, McCaffrey was about the only consistent piece of the Panthers' offense and they leaned on him like a crutch. No one knew what to expect from the already stagnant offense without one of the most dynamic players in the game no longer being a part of it.

What nobody knew was the impact that D'Onta Foreman would have filling in as the "starting" running back. For the third time in four weeks, the big bruising back eclipsed the 100-yard mark by rushing for 130 yards and a score on 31 carries in Thursday night's win over Atlanta.

"When you said who was going to take over, I said we were going to do it by committee and D'Onta Foreman is a guy that, as I told you guys before, can carry the workload," said interim head coach Steve Wilks. "You got to give him those opportunities to get him going and you saw tonight what he could do."

And as long as he continues to run the way he has, those opportunities will continue to come. Chuba Hubbard will be sprinkled in here and there along with Raheem Blackshear but right now, this is Foreman's job to lose.

"Early in my career just having ups and downs and injuries and I just feel like people counted me out and said that I couldn't do these things," Foreman said with a grin. "I just stay focused. It was tough at times like I mentioned before but when you get an opportunity like this, you can't look back. You just got to go and make the best of it, so that's what I'm trying to do."

Since Wilks has taken over the reigns as head coach, it has been clear what he wants this team's identity to be. He wants to control the line of scrimmage (both sides), have a physical rushing attack, and play sound defense. That was evident once again Thursday night as the Panthers rushed the ball 47 times as opposed to just 16 pass attempts from PJ Walker.

"I got tired a little bit. A little winded," said Foreman when asked about getting so many carries. "But when the game is on the line, there's no coming out. You just got to continue to grind it, continue to pound it. There was points when I was winded at times but I didn't let it phase me. I wanted the ball in my hands, so anytime they wanted to give it to me I tried to make a play with it.

"The o-line. Got to give credit to those guys," he added. "The way they're out there creating holes and moving those guys, I just benefit from the hard work that they put in. I just try to be at the right place at the right time."

