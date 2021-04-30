Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Donte Jackson, Shaq Thompson + Others React to Panthers Selection of Jaycee Horn

NFL veterans give thoughts on the newest Panther.
Many people including myself were a little surprised to see the Carolina Panthers use the 8th overall pick on South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn. Both Ohio State QB Justin Fields and Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater were still on the board when the Panthers went on the clock. Many also figured that Alabama's Patrick Surtain II would have been the first corner off the board but instead, it was Horn.

Several fans and analysts have bashed the Panthers' pick of Horn but veteran cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay, who are arguably the two of the top cornerbacks in the NFL,           know just how good Horn can be at the next level.

More importantly, the selection was welcomed in by Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson and cornerback Donte Jackson.

