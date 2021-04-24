Drafting a QB, Trading Back Both Still in Play for Panthers

The Carolina Panthers traded for QB Sam Darnold earlier this month but that doesn't mean that GM Scott Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule are done evaluating quarterbacks in this year's draft class.

Following the Darnold trade, Fitterer said that the move does not preclude the Panthers from drafting a quarterback in the first round or at any point in the draft. On Friday, he echoed a similar sentiment when asked if there was a particular quarterback that he believes best fits with Carolina.

"Yes. There's actually several of them that we're excited about just like there are several players but we're not going to get into exactly who," Fitterer said. "I believe in bringing in the best players that fit your team, create competition, and upgrade the roster. Whether it's a quarterback, a corner it doesn't matter. It's just how do they fit our team, what's the path for success and what's our plan for them?"

One reason to believe that Carolina is still seriously considering a quarterback is the fact that they have not publicly stated their intentions for what they plan to do with Sam Darnold's fifth-year option, which is expected to be exercised.

"We have a plan in place and is something that we will address after the draft which is where we're focused on right now but we have a strong plan in place."

With no official move made, this could mean the Panthers are wanting to see how things pan out in the draft and if the quarterback they like is there, they can take him. Fitterer knows there's no rush to decide on Darnold's fifth-year option, so it makes sense for them to see how things unfold in this week's draft before making any other decisions on the future of quarterbacks currently on the roster.

However, the Panthers are seriously considering trading back in the first round and accumulating extra picks. Fitterer says they have already spoken to five different teams about trading back with each of them being at different areas of the first round. If Carolina does pull the trigger on a trade to move back, don't expect them to fall outside of the top 16-18 picks.

"We'll look at the players that are available when we pick and how many of those players can help us that we've identified and look at how far we can go back and still get one of those players without trading out of a level. We don't want to trade out beyond a certain level where the talent dips and we know exactly where that's at in this draft and we'll see what the options are. We're more than willing to listen to other teams and if they want to offer picks and we can go back and still get one of the players that we want, yet have multiple picks to help keep building this team, that's what we'll do."

Head coach Matt Rhule cited how the team's signings in free agency have opened the door for the Panthers to do basically whatever they want in the first round. Sure, there are areas where the team must improve but nothing that is a huge, glaring hole on the roster. This allows them to either take the best player available, take a quarterback if they so choose, or trade back.

"I think the job that was done in free agency allowed us there's no any one position where we feel like hey, we need to take someone here. What we want to do is look back in like five or six years and say we have a couple of great players that came out of this draft. If we look at it from that perspective, it's not necessarily about a need for this season it's really about trying to build the team - a team that can compete year in and year out."

As for Teddy Bridgewater, the team's starting quarterback in 2020, not much has changed to this point. He is still able to reach out to other teams to talk about a trade but as of right now, he remains a Panther.

"We've had a lot of dialogue with Teddy's agent and with Teddy and Teddy's a part of our team right now," Fitterer said. "That's where we're at and we're moving forward with this."

