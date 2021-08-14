Early Odds for Panthers vs Jets

One month from now, the Carolina Panthers will be kicking off their season at home against the New York Jets.

After a 5-11 record in year one under head coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers are expected to take a big step forward in their rebuild. They added some veteran pieces on the defensive side like Haason Reddick, Denzel Perryman, DaQuan Jones, A.J. Bouye, Rashaan Melvin, and Frankie Luvu to help build around the young core of Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, Jeremy Chinn, and Jaycee Horn.

Offensively, the Panthers made a changing of the guard at quarterback by acquiring Sam Darnold from the New York Jets and shipping last year's starter, Teddy Bridgewater, to the Denver Broncos. With running back Christian McCaffrey back and fully healthy, the Panthers' offense should be a bit more challenging for defenses to gameplan for.

As for the New York Jets, they are in complete rebuild mode after sending Darnold to the Panthers, firing head coach Adam Gase, and drafting QB Zach Wilson with the 2nd overall pick. First-year head coach Robert Saleh appears to be the right guy for the job but it's going to take a few years of solid drafting and free agent signings to bring the Jets back to relevance.

Sportsbooks all over love the Panthers in this week one matchup. BetMGM, William Hill, and FanDuel have Carolina as a four-point favorite and Circa Sports has them as a 4.5-point favorite. The over/under is currently sitting between 43-43.5 depending on which sportsbook you look at.

