Emmanuel Acho Believes Browns Will 'Regret' Trading Baker Mayfield

Carolina becomes competitive while Cleveland is set to pay two quarterbacks to not play for them in 2022.

The buzz around the Panthers has been fairly positive over the last couple of days since they acquired QB Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns. Although it remains to be seen if he can elevate this young squad to a playoff-caliber team, his arrival at least gives Carolina a chance to compete in 2022.

Dan Orlovsky of ESPN believes the 2020 version of Mayfield makes Carolina a playoff team. FS1's Emmanuel Acho also believes this move will benefit the Panthers but in the end, will really hurt Cleveland and it will be a move they "regret" making.

If any NFL team is going to completely mishandle things, it's the Cleveland Browns. After 20+ years of losing, Mayfield was the quarterback that turned the fortunes and led the franchise to their first playoff appearance and win in two decades back in 2020 by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37.

There was some speculation surrounding the Browns' confidence in Baker moving forward but the marriage came to a screeching halt when they entered the mix for Deshaun Watson. For a while, it seemed as if Watson was destined to land in the NFC South. Then, out of nowhere, the Browns told Watson's camp that they would fully guarantee him $230 million in his new contract. The Panthers, Saints, and Falcons did not feel comfortable doing that which ultimately led to his trade to Cleveland.

The NFL has yet to make an official decision on Watson's playing status but reports have surfaced that the league is "angling" for an indefinite suspension. Knowing that there was a good chance that Watson would be suspended for the entire 2022 season, the Browns will only pay the 26-year-old quarterback $1 million this year. The NFL knows that and may extend his suspension into 2023 because of it. Quite honestly, there's a chance that Watson never plays another down in the NFL and if that's the case, the Browns will become the laughing stock of football once again. They may have already reclaimed that title by guaranteeing that much money, or any money for that matter, for a quarterback who has several sexual assault allegations against him.

With Mayfield now in Carolina and Watson likely to be suspended, the Browns are left with Jacoby Brissett, who does have some experience as a starting QB in the NFL. He holds a 14-23 record as a starter, throwing for 7,742 yards, 36 TDs and 17 INTs in his career.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.