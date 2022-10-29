What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against Atlanta

This time last week the narrative that surrounded the Carolina Panthers was that the team was tanking. Fast-forward to Sunday and after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3, there's some hope that this team will turn the season around and compete for a division title in the weak NFC South.

The slow start in a weak division in 2014 is something that interim head coach Steve Wilks can point back to as motivation and to help show that this year's team can still accomplish everything it wants to.

"I think it gives a great visual when you can reference something in the past and what we were able to do in making our way into the playoffs," said Wilks. "And I think those guys see we're quite even in this division and we still have a lot of divisional game left, particularly, the Falcons here twice in three weeks. Our mindset, my mindset is just taking one at a time and just trying to win today."

Although they didn't play all that well this past weekend against the Bengals,

According to the ESPN FPI, the Panthers have just a 35.7% chance to win while the Falcons have a 63.8% chance.

The Panthers and Falcons are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. EST and will be televised on FOX.

