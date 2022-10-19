Skip to main content

What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against Tampa Bay

Carolina is expected to fall to 1-6 this Sunday.

This has not been the start to the season that either team had envisioned but the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an opportunity to get back on track with a divisional win this Sunday.

Trade rumors and injuries have been the main topic of discussion around the Panthers over the last couple of weeks, but interim head coach Steve Wilks must find a way to eliminate the distractions and get this team locked in for a game that could turn the season around.

The problem is, no one has any idea as to who will be lining up under center when Carolina's offense takes the field on Sunday. Baker Mayfield (ankle) is still considered day-to-day/week-to-week, Sam Darnold (ankle) is nearing a return to practice, and P.J. Walker is battling through a sore neck.

As gloomy as the situation is in Carolina, the Bucs aren't rolling into this one firing on all cylinders either. Tom Brady and the Tampa offense has struggled to score all year long, with the exception of the Chiefs game. This NFC South matchup appears to have all the makings for a low-scoring affair.

According to the ESPN FPI, the Panthers have just a 19% chance to defeat the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has an 80.8% chance to win the game.

