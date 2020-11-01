ESPN FPI Predicts Remainder of Carolina Panthers' Schedule

The Carolina Panthers won't be in action until a week from today when they travel to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. How much of a chance does the ESPN Football Power Index give the Panthers to beat the Chiefs and the remaining teams on their schedule? Well, let's take a look!

Nov. 8th at Kansas City - 17.2%

My analysis: To be honest, I'm a little shocked that this is at 17%. The Chiefs are not only the Super Bowl defending champs, but are well on their way to making another run at a Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes will have a field day against the Panthers secondary if they don't get healthy by gameday.

Nov. 15th vs Tampa Bay - 26.7%

My analysis: The Bucs are playing really good football right now and that front seven they have is something serious. I don't see how the Panthers are going to be able to keep Teddy Bridgewater upright, so it's hard to argue this one.

Nov. 22nd vs Detroit - 56.9%

My analysis: This is one of the five winnable games left on the Panthers schedule and honestly, this one has the makings of a shootout. Both defenses have had their fair share of struggles and it's going to come down to who can make the final stop. All that said, I thought Carolina would be around 65-70% win probability.

Nov. 29th at Minnesota - 42.1%

My analysis: Another even matchup that could be a high scoring affair. Even with this one being on the road, I think of this being more of a toss up game rather than it be at 42%. It may be the battle of the backs between Dalvin Cook and Christian McCaffrey.

Dec. 13th vs Denver - 64.6%

My analysis: This is the one Carolina must get. At home, against a young team, young quarterback, it just makes sense that they win this game. I would have this one closer to 70%, but I can see why it's not as high. I mean, we are talking about the Panthers who are 3-5.

Dec. 20th at Green Bay - 29.6%

My analysis: Way too high. Green Bay should be hanging around 90% or more. Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones, Davante Adams are going to be too much to handle for Phil Snow's young defense. This could be as bad as the Kansas City game, maybe worse..

Dec. 27th at Washington - 50.1%

My analysis: Ahhh, a road reunion with former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera. There will be a lot of emotion for both Rivera and the handful of Panthers that remain from last year's squad, but put that aside and Washington and Carolina are darn near even. I would give a slight edge to the Football Team but it honestly could go either way.

Jan. 3rd vs New Orleans - 36.5%

My analysis: The Saints took care of business the first time around and were not at full strength. Something tells me that when they are fully loaded, Carolina won't be able to match score for score with them like they did in the first meeting. I'd dip this one down below 20%.

