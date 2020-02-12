ESPN Tabs Derrick Brown to Panthers in Latest Mock Draft

With the 2020 NFL Draft just a little over two months away, several mock drafts are being released, including our very own Panther Maven Mock Draft 1.0 that you can find here.

If you are a mock draft enthusiast, you will find that many "draft experts" have the Panthers selecting Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown with the 7th overall pick as they try to solidify the defensive front. With Carolina expecting to lose veteran defensive lineman Gerald McCoy, they can combat that loss with the addition of a guy like Derrick Brown.

According to ESPN Draft Analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay’s latest mock draft, Brown to Carolina seems to be a strong possibility. The Panthers could also use help at linebacker and corner, but it appears they might want to get stronger in the trenches.

Over the course of the last two seasons, Brown has improved his draft stock by collecting 102 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He’s been a fixture for the Auburn front seven with his ability to disrupt things in the backfield.

Even at 6-foot-5 and 318-pounds, Brown has a quick burst off the line of scrimmage and can move around very easily. Although his immediate impact will be felt in plugging up the run game, he has a knack to put pressure on the quarterback and effect throws.

All of these projections will change between now and the draft, but one thing is apparent - the Panthers have their eye on Derrick Brown.

