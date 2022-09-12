Everything Matt Rhule Said Following the Loss to Cleveland

Opening Statement

"Obviously a disappointing end to what looked like a great football game. In summation, I would say, guys that I thought it just took us way too long to get started. We were kind of banking on our defense keeping us in the game until our offense could get clicking. If just took us too long offensively I thought to get clicking. The kick out of bounds at the end of the half, after we scored the touchdown, obviously didn’t help. Them finishing with two field goals, obviously, was the difference in the game. A lot of things we have to correct. I think what I will say is I saw a lot of the positive things that we believe that we have. Once the offense did kind of get on track, we saw some of the explosiveness that we know that we have. We will just have to become more consistent with that."

RE: Offensive shift to being on track

"I think we got that first first down right before the half and that hit the explosive, no-huddle. We had a plan of being in some no-huddle this game but really in the first half whether it was a botched snap on the ground, whether it was a guy not lining up right, whether it was the explosive play to Christian [McCaffrey] that was called back for a hold, a lot of plays where we just beat ourselves. Then we had that run where we scored right before the half then obviously Myles [Garrett] kind of took over there and had a run there of two sacks in a row. I think it was one of those deals where as the guys settled in we had some batted passes early, we had a lot of things. One of our points of emphasis for the offensive line was that we were going to have to drive them out in pass pro if they were going to try to sit there and mirror the quarterback and knock his hands down. It didn’t happen early, we kept pushing it as the game went on. Then I think Christian made some explosive plays on that one drive. Obviously, the bad snap that he picked up and all those different things to get us going."

RE: Reason for snap difficulty today

"I can’t say what it was, to be honest with you. I’d have to talk to those guys to see why the ball was rolled back. Obviously the last one at the end of the game, we have the ball first and ten, they have three timeouts, we think have a good play and then the ball is on the ground. We almost lost the game right there. Almost turned it back over to them. They were both in the gun and under center so we will have to get to work on that tomorrow. I can’t tell you why that happened."

RE: Explanations from officiating crew on the roughing the passer penalty on Brian Burns and the Browns' spike

"I asked for an explanation on the first play with [Brian] Burns. I did not get it. New rule in the NFL as it was explained to me, so the best I know, is that defensive linemen waving to knock the ball if they make contact with the quarterback’s helmet this year is not a foul. It has to be forcible contact. So that is a new rule. As Burns drove the tackle back in and then put his hand out, I expected that not to be a foul. It was called a foul. I got no explanation. I’m not obviously questioning anyone. I’m just talking about the new rule change as was explained to us multiple times. That’s all I know about that. The second one, we just literally showed our guys two days ago a quarterback pump or mishandling a snap, can’t take more than a step back. Then it becomes intentional grounding. We showed our guys them. They run outs on their spikes. They will take the out and throw the out so we showed our guys that. It looked to me that was what the quarterback was doing when he stepped back and then put the ball on the ground. I started screaming intentional grounding, ten-second run-off, game is about to be over. They obviously called it and then changed it. It was told to me was that he just pumped faked it. I don’t know the rule. He looked like he took more than one step. He was far enough back. I’ve seen what they do on tape. It was explained to me that that was a foul. Then you know they came out there. They are lined up, clock is going to start on the snap and then they stopped and reset it. So unfortunately it gave maybe their kicker a little bit of time. So just a lot of things there at the end that didn’t go our way I’ll say probably the best that I can. Didn’t go our way. I feel like we are pretty on top of the rules. We thought that would be the end of the game and but it was not. We had to keep playing. Kid made a great kick."

RE: Did you consider going for the endzone on offensive drive that scored field goal at end of the game?

"We did not want to give the ball back to them. The first snap, obviously, putting the ball on the ground, might have changed us a little bit. We wanted to put the ball in McCaffrey’s hands and take the game out of Garrett’s hands. The third one was the same RPO that we hit DJ [Moore] so our hope was that if they brought pressure we could hit DJ one-on-one and win the game with a touchdown. We went with the play that got us there. The thing about RPOs is sometimes it looks like you are just running the ball but sometimes you are explosive down the field. We knew that they had no timeouts so we felt like they would not be able to go the length of the field, go however many yards, 44, 45 yards in that amount of time without a timeout. The only thing that would allow them to do that would be a penalty, an unsportsmanlike conduct, those 15-yards, and the clock stopping is what allowed them to kick the field goal."

RE: Baker Mayfield’s performance 2nd half, compared to 1st half

"I think he, like the rest of our offense, kind of settled down. I think a lot of little things got in the way in the first half plus they are a good team. We were in a lot of third and longs. It was just not a very good half. The play he made right before the end of the half to get us back on the scoreboard gave us some energy. Then hitting the explosive play to Robbie [Anderson]. For us to have Ian [Thomas] involved in the passing game, Robbie involved in the passing game, maybe not as many touches for a couple guys but more diversity spread out which is kind of what we wanted to be on offense. I think if a game where we are able to get off the field a little more on defense. I think that was a major story in the game was just we struggled to get off the field on defense. Too many third downs where they were able to stay on the field. A couple more possessions maybe we could have scored some more points. As I told the team, this is our first time playing together. We were hoping we would come out clicking right away but knew that we would click eventually. I thought in the third and fourth quarter offensively it looked like we clicked and defense made some plays. Eddy [Piñeiro] made the kick that we needed him to make. We just have to be better in the two-minute."

RE: Was McCaffrey’s number of carries in the first half compared to second half part of the game plan?

"We were not managing him. We were in 2nd and 12, 2nd and 15. We were just severely inefficient in the first half. It's hard to run the football when you are in 1st and 12, 1st and those things. A lot of those were again, because of the way that they play, were some RPO concepts where, hey, we are going to hand the ball off to Christian, oh no, DJ is open. Then we threw the ball out to him or threw the ball out to Robbie. I think the first three plays were designed to go to Christian. We just weren’t always able to get it to him. Obviously, he had the one screen, but with the penalty that was called back. I didn’t see the penalty but we tried to get him [to be the] focal point in the first half but just didn’t run the ball well enough with them having long drives and us not getting off the field and us being inefficient on first and second down, leaving us in some third and longs."

RE: Did you see a difference in Baker Mayfield’s preparation this week?

"I thought the whole offense at one point, I went over and sat down with them and was like, ‘hey guys, this is exactly what we said it would be. We are going to have to settle down. We are going to have to execute. You have to line up properly.’ There is a bunch of little things that affected us. I thought it got better as it went. Again, in the second half, I thought we executed better to a degree. Obviously, there were the two plays where Myles sacked Baker that were obviously big plays in the game. But I thought Baker just kept battling, just kept attacking and in the end, made the plays that we needed to make to get back in the game."

RE: Nick Chubb’s performance

"I thought he was excellent. I thought at the end of the day, the biggest thing he did was that he broke tackles and got to the edge. We know the type of back that he is. We had hoped we would get them, we got them into a lot of 3rd and 6, 7, 8, 9s and just weren’t able to get off the field to not allow him to pick up his rhythm, pick up his speed. I think defensively for us, we know we are facing a good back and we knew what they were going to be. We have to go back now and really kind of look at what did we do well, what did we not do well. We know we have a good defense but we are going to have to put some things together to make sure we play a little bit better. Some penalties, some extended drives. Again, if you do those things and then let a guy like Chubbs have that many carries, I mean, he is going to finish with 200 yards."

RE: Were you penalized in the first half?

"Yes, that was on me. I was watching the play, running down the field and the official ran into me, bumped into me. I was in the wrong place. I apologized to him and took the flag."

RE: Explain RPO on 3rd and 9 from the 15-yard line. What was Baker’s option there and why didn’t he throw to DJ Moore?

"It’s a glance at my number one and just an inside run by number two so in our mind, you’re putting the ball in McCaffrey’s hands who had converted the 3rd and 7 and at the very least making them use their timeouts. If not, if they drop down and play man, they play one high, the safety comes out of the box, it's not a clean look then you are throwing the ball to DJ. That was the play that got the drive started, the explosive to DJ, we went back to it. It just didn’t work out, unfortunately."

RE: Evaluation of chemistry on offense

"I don’t know if I can evaluate it now without watching the tape. I think, obviously, as I said, I think it took us too long to get going. I thought once we got going, I thought the explosive play to Robbie, the drive at the end, seeing the tight ends involved, those were all the things we needed to see. We have to run the football better than we did. I think part of that is being efficient and staying in drives, getting 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 plays. In the preseason we had some 13, 14, 15 play drives. We had too many three-and-outs early in the game. I thought the guys battled. We had some guys, Icky, some of the young guys will have to come in and watch the tape, look and see what they did well. They will have to take a jump. But, I’m excited about where they are headed. I thought that they competed and that they fought to the end. At the end of the day I felt like on offense we went down and won the game and I thought the game was won and was going to be a huge moment for our program. At the end of the day, they made one more play. We regroup and we come back next week and we go play."

RE: What did you see from Baker that has you knowing he is your guy moving forward?

"I thought Baker stood in there and took all the bullets and took hits and made the plays down the stretch to get us back into the game."

