Examining What the Panthers Should Do with Sam Darnold

After just nine games in a Panthers uniform, it has become clear that Sam Darnold is not the long-term solution, or even short-term solution for that matter, for Carolina. Darnold had many including myself fooled earlier this season, leading the team to a 3-0 record and was at the top of the league in passing yards (888).

From week four on, Darnold has fallen apart throwing ten interceptions to just four touchdowns. His performance against the Giants led to him being benched for P.J. Walker, but he bounced back the following week in Atlanta. Last week against New England may be the last time we see Darnold take the field in a Panthers uniform. The Monday after the loss to the Patriots, head coach Matt Rhule was asked if he would be the starter when he is fully healthy and his answer pretty much explains where the Panthers stand with him.

"I think right now, we're obviously focused on him and his health. Those of us at the game watched it, we know, and I think Sam would be the first to tell you that wasn't good enough from the quarterback position. We had guys open with some opportunities that we weren't able to connect on, then the three takeaways. When you look at our season, when we've protected the football we've had a chance to win, and then when we give the ball away multiple times, we all know the result. The play at that position has to be better. We'll see where Sam's health is and then make the best decisions after that."

Darnold also fractured his scapula in last week's game which will keep him on the shelf for the next 4-6 weeks. This opened the door for not only P.J. Walker to start but to also bring back Cam Newton. Regardless of how Newton and Walker perform in the final seven games of the season, it seems unlikely that Darnold will be back with the team in 2022.

So, what exactly are the options for the Panthers?

Release Darnold

The Panthers are already on the hook for Darnold's 2022 salary after picking up the 5th year option on his contract prior to the start of the season. The worst thing about it? It's $18 million; that's franchise quarterback type of money. This is the very last thing the Panthers want to do. They don't want to be forced to eat $18 million in dead cap money but that may be their only option. Releasing him may seem to be the most likely option considering no other team is going to want any part of him.

Trade Darnold

Again, very unlikely. Darnold has essentially zero trade value. If I'm being 100% honest, I don't think any team would even be willing to give up a 7th round pick for Darnold straight up. That's how little value he has. Not to mention, who would be willing to pay him that kind of money? If a trade were to be made, you can expect that the Panthers will have to foot most of the bill, similar to what they did in the Teddy Bridgewater trade.

Keep him on the roster

Releasing Darnold would be a tough pill to swallow in terms of cap money and trading him seems impossible but the one thing the Panthers can't do is have Darnold on the roster for 2022 and beyond. Let's face it, even if Darnold recovers from his shoulder injury, there's no way he's going to touch the field. The signing of Cam Newton pretty much ended Darnold's chances of ever playing in Carolina again. So if you know he's not going to be your starter, you can't pay a guy $18 million to sit on the bench.

What's the best option?

I wouldn't be surprised if GM Scott Fitterer is already putting out feelers for a possible Darnold trade in the offseason. The trade deadline has passed so any potential move would not be able to take place until the beginning of the offseason. If there's any way he can trade Darnold, he will do it. He's not going to eat $18 million in cap space by releasing him or keeping him on the roster. Even if it means paying twelve of the $18 million and trading him, it would save a little bit of money. This is a big offseason for the Panthers. If they can add a few pieces to the offensive line and maybe add one more receiver along with whatever they decide to do at quarterback, this could be a legit NFC contender in 2022. They're going to need as much money as possible to have a strong offseason.

