Favorite Emerging for Panthers' OC Job?

The Carolina Panthers are continuing to talk to several folks about their open offensive coordinator job but have already spoken and interviewed seven candidates - Mike Groh (Colts WRs coach), Scottie Montgomery (Colts RBs coach), Ben McAdoo (Cowboys consultant), Luke Getsy (Packers QBs coach), Tim Kelly (former Texans OC), Klint Kubiak (Vikings OC), and Jay Gruden.

Although it doesn't seem like head coach Matt Rhule is necessarily close to making a hire, they are on to the second wave of interviews and so far, Scottie Montgomery is the only one to have completed two interviews.

Montgomery does have a lot familiarity with the area coaching at Duke as an assistant, was the head coach of East Carolina for three years, and even played one season with the Panthers back in 2000. Having said that, I don't know that he's the most ideal option for this role. If you remember a couple of weeks back, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that team owner David Tepper wanted Rhule to go out and hire a "rockstar" offensive coordinator. To me, this would exemplify someone who has years of experience calling plays in the NFL, has had success in the league, and is possibly someone who could on the next wave of coaches to get a head coaching job in two to three years.

Unfortunately, Montgomery doesn't fit the description. Pep Hamilton would have made perfect sense but he declined to interview for the job. He has worked with quarterbacks such as Andrew Luck, Justin Herbert, and most recently, Davis Mills.

The fact that there haven't been any reports of the other candidates getting set for a second interview with the Panthers could mean that Montgomery is one of the leaders for the job. If we get through this weekend without that changing, it will say a lot about where the Panthers search for an OC stands.

