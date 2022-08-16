Fight Breaks Out at Panthers-Patriots Joint Practice

It didn't take long for things to get a little out of hand at the joint Panthers-Patriots joint practice in Foxborough. Panthers safety Kenny Robinson, Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson were all thrown out out of practice for being involved in a fight on one of the practice fields.

"Yeah. Me and Coach Belichick talked about it. If a fight happens, we'll just throw those guys off and hopefully eliminate future fights," said Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. "We came here not to fight. We came here to practice. It shows the maturity of a lot of other guys that that didn't escalate into a big thing. For us, it was a couple of younger guys - we're here to get better. We don't anyone to get hurt. We wanted to stay off the ground and work together."

According to Rhule, Robinson will be eligible to participate in Wednesday's joint practice.

