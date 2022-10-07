Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of 49ers Game
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.
DNP
WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) - OUT
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) - OUT
S Xavier Woods (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE
TE Stephen Sullivan (back) - OUT
LIMITED
Scroll to Continue
Read More
LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE
FULL
DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee) - QUESTIONABLE
LB Shaq Thompson (knee) - NO GAME STATUS
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.