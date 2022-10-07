Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of 49ers Game

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) - OUT

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) - OUT

S Xavier Woods (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

TE Stephen Sullivan (back) - OUT

LIMITED

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

FULL

DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

LB Shaq Thompson (knee) - NO GAME STATUS

