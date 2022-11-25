Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Broncos Game

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

S Myles Hartsfield (ankle) - OUT

DT Matt Ioannidis (calf) - OUT

FB Giovanni Ricci (neck) - DOUBTFUL

LB Cory Littleton (ankle) - OUT

TE Ian Thomas (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

TE Stephen Sullivan (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

LIMITED

QB PJ Walker (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

FULL

S Juston Burris (concussion) - NO GAME STATUS

OT Larnel Coleman (illness) - NO GAME STATUS

OT Cameron Erving (illness) - NO GAME STATUS

WR Shi Smith (illness) - NO GAME STATUS

WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

