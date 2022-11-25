Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Broncos Game
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.
DNP
S Myles Hartsfield (ankle) - OUT
DT Matt Ioannidis (calf) - OUT
FB Giovanni Ricci (neck) - DOUBTFUL
LB Cory Littleton (ankle) - OUT
TE Ian Thomas (illness) - QUESTIONABLE
TE Stephen Sullivan (illness) - QUESTIONABLE
LIMITED
QB PJ Walker (ankle) - DOUBTFUL
FULL
S Juston Burris (concussion) - NO GAME STATUS
OT Larnel Coleman (illness) - NO GAME STATUS
OT Cameron Erving (illness) - NO GAME STATUS
WR Shi Smith (illness) - NO GAME STATUS
WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE
