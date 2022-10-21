Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Buccaneers Game

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

DT Matt Ioannidis (neck) - DOUBTFUL

C Pat Elflein (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

OT Taylor Moton (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

DT Derrick Brown (personal) - NO GAME STATUS

LIMITED

QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

S Sean Chandler (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

FULL

CB CJ Henderson (concussion protocol) - QUESTIONABLE

CB Jaycee Horn (ribs) - QUESTIONABLE

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

CB Donte Jackson (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

LB Cory Littleton (groin) - NO GAME STATUS

DE Henry Anderson (elbow) - QUESTIONABLE

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

RB Raheem Blackshear (knee) - NO GAME STATUS

