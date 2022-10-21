Skip to main content

Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Buccaneers Game

The latest on the Panthers' injury front.

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

DT Matt Ioannidis (neck) - DOUBTFUL 

C Pat Elflein (hip) - QUESTIONABLE 

OT Taylor Moton (knee) - QUESTIONABLE 

DT Derrick Brown (personal) - NO GAME STATUS 

LIMITED

QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

S Sean Chandler (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE 

FULL

Scroll to Continue

Read More

CB CJ Henderson (concussion protocol) - QUESTIONABLE 

CB Jaycee Horn (ribs) - QUESTIONABLE 

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE 

CB Donte Jackson (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE 

LB Cory Littleton (groin) - NO GAME STATUS 

DE Henry Anderson (elbow) - QUESTIONABLE 

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE 

RB Raheem Blackshear (knee) - NO GAME STATUS 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_19031902_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Christian McCaffrey Bids Farewell to Carolina

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17413000_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Buccaneers

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19034602_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Grading the Panthers-49ers Christian McCaffrey Trade

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19208815_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Did the Panthers Do the Right Thing in Trading Christian McCaffrey?

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19246971_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Panthers Trade RB Christian McCaffrey

By Schuyler Callihan
IMG_0654
GM Report

Ben McAdoo on Adjustments, Taking More Shots, Jacob Eason + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_15088809_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Sign Veteran Linebacker

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 12.15.18 PM
GM Report

Al Holcomb is Optimistic Horn & Luvu Return, Talks Calling Plays Again, Previews Tampa + More

By Schuyler Callihan