Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Buccaneers Game
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.
DNP
DT Matt Ioannidis (neck) - DOUBTFUL
C Pat Elflein (hip) - QUESTIONABLE
OT Taylor Moton (knee) - QUESTIONABLE
DT Derrick Brown (personal) - NO GAME STATUS
LIMITED
QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) - DOUBTFUL
S Sean Chandler (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE
FULL
CB CJ Henderson (concussion protocol) - QUESTIONABLE
CB Jaycee Horn (ribs) - QUESTIONABLE
LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE
CB Donte Jackson (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
LB Cory Littleton (groin) - NO GAME STATUS
DE Henry Anderson (elbow) - QUESTIONABLE
WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE
RB Raheem Blackshear (knee) - NO GAME STATUS
