Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Buccaneers Game
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 17 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.
DNP
CB Jaycee Horn (wrist) - OUT
LIMITED
OL Cade Mays (knee) - QUESTIONABLE
TE Tommy Tremble (hip) - QUESTIONABLE
DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
FULL
WR Shi Smith (foot) - NO GAME STATUS
TE Stephen Sullivan (ankle) - NO GAME STATUS
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) - NO GAME STATUS
