Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Buccaneers Game

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 17 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

CB Jaycee Horn (wrist) - OUT

LIMITED

OL Cade Mays (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

TE Tommy Tremble (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

FULL

WR Shi Smith (foot) - NO GAME STATUS

TE Stephen Sullivan (ankle) - NO GAME STATUS

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) - NO GAME STATUS

