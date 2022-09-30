Skip to main content

Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Cardinals Game

The latest on the Panthers' injury front.

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

N/A

LIMITED

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) - QUESTIONABLE

TE Ian Thomas (ankle) - NO GAME STATUS

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (Achilles) - QUESTIONABLE

S Xavier Woods (hamstring) - NO GAME STATUS

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

FULL

CB Jaycee Horn (calf) - NO GAME STATUS

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) - NO GAME STATUS

