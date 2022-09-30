Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Cardinals Game
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.
DNP
N/A
LIMITED
RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) - QUESTIONABLE
TE Ian Thomas (ankle) - NO GAME STATUS
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (Achilles) - QUESTIONABLE
S Xavier Woods (hamstring) - NO GAME STATUS
WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE
DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee) - QUESTIONABLE
FULL
CB Jaycee Horn (calf) - NO GAME STATUS
LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) - NO GAME STATUS
