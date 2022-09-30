Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Cardinals Game

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

N/A

LIMITED

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) - QUESTIONABLE

TE Ian Thomas (ankle) - NO GAME STATUS

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (Achilles) - QUESTIONABLE

S Xavier Woods (hamstring) - NO GAME STATUS

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

FULL

CB Jaycee Horn (calf) - NO GAME STATUS

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) - NO GAME STATUS

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.