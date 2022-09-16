Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Giants Game
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.
DNP
WR Shi Smith (groin) - QUESTIONABLE vs NYG
LB Brandon Smith (thigh) - DOUBTFUL vs NYG
LIMITED
N/A
FULL
OT Taylor Moton (knee) - NO GAME STATUS
LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) - NO GAME STATUS
DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (hip) - NO GAME STATUS
