Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Giants Game

The latest on the Panthers' injury front.

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

WR Shi Smith (groin) - QUESTIONABLE vs NYG

LB Brandon Smith (thigh) - DOUBTFUL vs NYG

LIMITED

N/A

FULL

OT Taylor Moton (knee) - NO GAME STATUS

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) - NO GAME STATUS

DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (hip) - NO GAME STATUS

