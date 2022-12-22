Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Lions Game
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 16 matchup against the Detroit Lions. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.
DNP
N/A
LIMITED
N/A
FULL
S Myles Hartsfield (ankle) - NO GAME STATUS
CB CJ Henderson (ankle) - NO GAME STATUS
CB Jaycee Horn (shoulder) - NO GAME STATUS
LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) - NO GAME STATUS
TE Ian Thomas (thigh) - NO GAME STATUS
