Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Lions Game

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 16 matchup against the Detroit Lions. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

N/A

LIMITED

N/A

FULL

S Myles Hartsfield (ankle) - NO GAME STATUS

CB CJ Henderson (ankle) - NO GAME STATUS

CB Jaycee Horn (shoulder) - NO GAME STATUS

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) - NO GAME STATUS

TE Ian Thomas (thigh) - NO GAME STATUS

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.