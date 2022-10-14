Skip to main content

Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Rams Game

The latest on the Panthers' injury front.

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) - OUT

QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

CB Jaycee Horn (ribs) - QUESTIONABLE

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) - OUT

CB Donte Jackson (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

OL Cameron Erving (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

WR Robbie Anderson (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

LIMITED

CB CJ Henderson (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

FULL

WR DJ Moore (shoulder)- NO GAME STATUS

S Xavier Woods (hamstring) - NO GAME STATUS

TE Stephen Sullivan (back) - NO GAME STATUS

