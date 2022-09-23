Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Saints Game

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (Achilles) - QUESTIONABLE

LIMITED

DE Brian Burns (ankle) - NO GAME STATUS

DT Matt Ioannidis (groin) - NO GAME STATUS

FULL

CB Donte Jackson (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) - NO GAME STATUS

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) - NO GAME STATUS

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.