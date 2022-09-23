Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Saints Game
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.
DNP
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (Achilles) - QUESTIONABLE
LIMITED
DE Brian Burns (ankle) - NO GAME STATUS
DT Matt Ioannidis (groin) - NO GAME STATUS
FULL
CB Donte Jackson (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE
RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) - NO GAME STATUS
LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) - NO GAME STATUS
