Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Seahawks Game
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 14 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.
DNP
N/A
LIMITED
LB Cory Littleton (knee) - QUESTIONABLE
S Xavier Woods (knee) - QUESTIONABLE
FULL
RB D'Onta Foreman (foot) - NO GAME STATUS
DE Brian Burns (knee) - NO GAME STATUS
OT Ikem Ekwonu (knee) - NO GAME STATUS
S Myles Hartsfield (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
DT Matt Ioannidis (calf) - QUESTIONABLE
TE Giovanni Ricci (neck) - NO GAME STATUS
LB Chandler Wooten (illness) - NO GAME STATUS
