Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Seahawks Game

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 14 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

N/A

LIMITED

LB Cory Littleton (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

S Xavier Woods (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

FULL

RB D'Onta Foreman (foot) - NO GAME STATUS

DE Brian Burns (knee) - NO GAME STATUS

OT Ikem Ekwonu (knee) - NO GAME STATUS

S Myles Hartsfield (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

DT Matt Ioannidis (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

TE Giovanni Ricci (neck) - NO GAME STATUS

LB Chandler Wooten (illness) - NO GAME STATUS

