Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Steelers Game

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 15 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

LB Brandon Smith (ankle) - OUT

LB Damien Wilson (not injury related/personal) - NO GAME STATUS

LIMITED

WR DJ Moore (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

WR Laviska Shenault (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

FULL

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder) - NO GAME STATUS

LB Cory Littleton (ankle) - NO GAME STATUS

S Xavier Woods (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.