Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Steelers Game
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 15 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.
DNP
LB Brandon Smith (ankle) - OUT
LB Damien Wilson (not injury related/personal) - NO GAME STATUS
LIMITED
WR DJ Moore (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
WR Laviska Shenault (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE
FULL
LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder) - NO GAME STATUS
LB Cory Littleton (ankle) - NO GAME STATUS
S Xavier Woods (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
