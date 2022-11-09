Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Thursday Night Clash with Falcons
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.
DNP
S Juston Burris (concussion) - OUT
WR Rashard Higgins (illness) - OUT
LIMITED
FULL
CB Donte Jackson (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
TE Stephen Sullivan (illness) - NO GAME STATUS
RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
LB Frankie Luvu (neck) - NO GAME STATUS
WR Laviska Shenault (illness) - NO GAME STATUS
DT Derrick Brown (illness) - NO GAME STATUS
DE Brian Burns (shoulder) - NO GAME STATUS
CB CJ Henderson (finger) - NO GAME STATUS
FB Giovanni Ricci (neck) - NO GAME STATUS
DT Matt Ioannidis (back) - QUESTIONABLE
RT Taylor Moton (elbow) - QUESTIONABLE
