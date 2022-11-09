Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Thursday Night Clash with Falcons

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

S Juston Burris (concussion) - OUT

WR Rashard Higgins (illness) - OUT

LIMITED

FULL

CB Donte Jackson (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

TE Stephen Sullivan (illness) - NO GAME STATUS

RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

LB Frankie Luvu (neck) - NO GAME STATUS

WR Laviska Shenault (illness) - NO GAME STATUS

DT Derrick Brown (illness) - NO GAME STATUS

DE Brian Burns (shoulder) - NO GAME STATUS

CB CJ Henderson (finger) - NO GAME STATUS

FB Giovanni Ricci (neck) - NO GAME STATUS

DT Matt Ioannidis (back) - QUESTIONABLE

RT Taylor Moton (elbow) - QUESTIONABLE

