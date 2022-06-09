Ten Final Thoughts + Observations of Panthers OTAs

Darnold seemingly getting more comfortable within the offense

At the start of OTAs, Sam Darnold looked like the same quarterback we saw a year ago. He would have a few good throws here and there, but would also make some bad decisions and force the ball into too tight of windows. In the last two practices, particularly Wednesday's, he looked real sharp. In fact, that was the best I've seen Sam throw the ball since he landed in Carolina. He dropped several balls right over a receiver's shoulder downfield, including one to Terrace Marshall Jr. which went for a long touchdown. Yes, I know it's just shorts and helmets but he still looked much improved.

Terrace Marshall showing flashes again

It seemed like Marshall sprung loose for a big gain at least once at each practice we were able to see. He's getting out of his release fast and is running sharper, more crisp routes. We saw some of this last season in preseason play and then he kind of disappeared for the remainder of the year. When I asked Matt Rhule what the difference has been for him, he simply put, "Just being healthy and being able to actually go out there and do the reps." He also noted that he's been one of the early birds to the facility every single day getting treatment and working out as well.

Brady Christensen isn't handing over the left tackle job

Christensen played fairly well in the three starts that he had at the tail end of last season at left tackle and that momentum has carried over into 2022. Now, whether or not Christensen is still in play for the left tackle spot remains to be seen, but when asked about it, you can tell that he doesn't want to talk about it. He wants it and feels like it should be his. At the same time, he is willing to do what is best for the team and if that's lining up at left guard, so be it.

Ickey has a ways to go

One of the biggest comments that Matt Rhule made throughout OTAs was that Ikem Ekwonu has "a long way to go". Given the position that he plays, left tackle, it's not all that surprising. That position is the hardest transition from college to the NFL. It's so physically demanding and when you're going up against the league's most elite pass rushers, it makes the job ten times harder. Ekwonu will be fine by Week 1 and although he'll have a strong rookie campaign, you can expect a few hiccups here and there. That's just natural for a young player at that position.

Jaycee Horn is healthy and looks dominant

Jaycee picked up right where he left off by locking up receivers and allowing very few catches to be made when the ball comes in his direction. He's playing at full speed and doesn't at all seem hesitant about it either. Working with Steve Wilks has done him a lot of good.

Derrick Brown moving around really well

I know that I stated this in one of my articles last week, but I can't help but mention it again. Derrick Brown looks damn good. He's running and moving around much better than he was the previous two years and looks more smooth doing so. If he continues this trajectory, he'll put together a season that fans have been expecting from him since the day he was drafted.

Chris Tabor is a hell of a coach

The special teams unit has looked solid in all phases. Again, I know it's hard to really judge in no-contact practices, but you can see the buy-in level is high from the players. Tabor has their attention and knows what he's doing. Zane Gonzalez continues to make field goals, Johnny Hekker continues to be Johnny Hekker, and the kickoff and kickoff return units appear to be improved.

Robbie Anderson may be working from behind

Robbie didn't participate in OTAs last year and didn't this year as well. The difference with this year is, that there's a new offense to learn. Many of the players have talked at length about how detailed and challenging the offense has been to learn. With Terrace Marshall and Rashard Higgins already getting reps under their belt, they'll have a head start on Robbie. I understand OTAs are voluntary, but I'm not sure skipping them this year was a good choice.

It wouldn't hurt to add a veteran QB

Sam Darnold has looked pretty good, but behind him, it's a little murky. P.J. Walker had a rough day Wednesday, similar to last week's practice that we were able to take in. Matt Corral has shown some things, but they haven't thrown the ball downfield with him all that much just yet and you can see that he's not quite ready to truly "push" Darnold for the starting job. Trading for Baker Mayfield is still in play, but I don't know if the Panthers would want to go that route. Perhaps adding a free agent quarterback would be the way to go.

Family matters

This is really the first year where Matt Rhule has been able to have a normal offseason and is able to go do stuff outside of the building with his players and coaching staff. He mentioned yesterday that he will take a group of guys golfing each week, but he tries to stay away from taking the o-linemen because Austin Corbett drives the ball 345 yards and it ticks him off. Aside from golfing, he's been able to take groups of players out to dinner and go to other events as well. Despite winning just ten games in two seasons, the players seem to be bought in on Rhule and this coaching staff and it shows on the field and how they take to their coaching.

