First Glance at the Detroit Lions

This Sunday, the Carolina Panthers (3-7) look to welcome in the Detroit Lions (4-5) who are fighting week by week to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Lions are coming off a 30-27 win over the Washington Football Team in which Matt Prater hit a 59-yard field goal as time expired.

Detroit is unsure if they will have QB Matthew Stafford who is dealing with a hand injury. Fortunately for he and the Lions, x-rays came back negative which gives him a much better chance of being available for this Sunday's game. The Panthers also have concerns around their starting quarterback after Teddy Bridgewater suffered an MCL sprain in the week 10 loss to Tampa Bay.

What do the Lions do well?

Offensively, the Lions have one of the better passing attacks in the league as Stafford has several weapons that he can get the ball to, such as Kenny Golladay, Danny Amendola, Marvin Jones Jr., and promising young tight end T.J. Hockenson. On the season, Stafford has tossed for 2,403 yards and 17 touchdowns along with seven interceptions. Despite having three very capable backs (Adrian Peterson, Kerryon Johnson, and D'Andre Swift), the Lions feel most comfortable letting Stafford air it out. Carolina's young secondary will be tested yet again.

What do the Lions not do well?

Defense. Which has seemingly been the case for the better part of Stafford's NFL career. They can't stop the run, they can't stop the pass, they can't stop anything - not even a nose bleed. They're allowing an average of 141.6 yards rushing per game, 258.4 passing yards per game, and 29.7 points per game. If you look at any defensive statistic, they're near the bottom of it. They don't rush the passer well at all and, in fact, only have two more sacks than the Panthers, who have had a real tough time pressuring the quarterback.

Can Carolina win?

This is certainly a winnable game for Carolina, but I think a lot of it depends on the status of Teddy Bridgewater. If he is unable to go, I don't know how much confidence I have in Will Grier or P.J. Walker pulling out a win.

