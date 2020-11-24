SI.com
First Glance at the Minnesota Vikings

Schuyler Callihan

It's hard to believe that after this week, the 2020 regular season will be 75% completed as the Carolina Panthers will travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings (4-6).

Don't let the Vikings' 4-6 record fool you, this is a very tough team to beat. They have had a very challenging schedule, especially at the beginning of the year opening up the season with the Packers, Colts, and Titans - all playoff contenders. Minnesota has already completed its season series with the Packers and split 1-1 after their 28-22 win in Green Bay back in week eight. 

This is a team that still very much believes they are alive for a playoff spot, but it all starts this Sunday vs the Carolina Panthers. After a very disappointing loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Vikings will be ready to bounce back and remain in the hunt for the postseason.

What do the Vikings do well?

Well, when you have a running back like Dalvin Cook, it's hard to want to go away from the run game. The Vikings will feed Cook all day long and will even utilize him out of the backfield in the passing game, similar to how the Panthers use Christian McCaffrey. Cook has five games this season of over 100 rushing yards, including one game of over 200. Carolina did a great job shutting the run down last week, but they're going to have their hands full in week 12. When they do decide to throw it, they give QB Kirk Cousins ample time to scan the field and go through his reads. The line as a unit averages to allow 1.9 sacks per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

What do the Vikings not do so well?

Defense is a sore spot for them. It's not in terrible shape, but they've had their fair share of struggles. They allow just over 122 rushing yards per game plus an additional 260.7 yards per game through the air. They don't get much pressure on the quarterback either, which bodes well for Teddy Bridgewater (knee) if he is able to play this week.

Can Carolina win?

Absolutely. Last week, I said that the Panthers would likely need Bridgewater to play to win and that wasn't the case. However, I feel like for them to win this game on the road, he has to play. P.J. Walker threw two picks in the end zone last week and if there are any other mistakes made like that on the road vs a much better opponent, they will make you pay. If Carolina's defense has a repeat performance of last week, they'll be in good shape.

