Fitterer Comments on Panthers' Coaching Search

"It's not going to be a large group," said Carolina Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer when asked how many candidates he expects the team to talk to about the head coaching vacancy.

Over the next couple of weeks, you'll begin to hear several names linked to the job but only a handful will end up getting seriously considered. As of Tuesday morning, there are six reported candidates that have an interview scheduled or are expected to interview. Five external candidates and Steve Wilks, who did a remarkable job navigating the team through a season full of adversity.

"He's done a nice job," stated Fitterer. "Out of respect to the process, I don't want to get too far into it but the team was 1-4 and where we finished...the guys kept fighting. A lot of credit to Steve and a lot of credit to the team for that."

Whether the Panthers choose to roll with Wilks or opt to go in a different direction, there is no plan to rush this process. They want to make sure they get it right regardless of how long it takes.

"I don't want to put a timetable on it. It's going to start quickly. But until we find the right person, whether it's a week or a month, we don't know. It's just, we'll let the process play out and we'll make a decision when it's right."

