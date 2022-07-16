Skip to main content

Fitterer Details Remaining Needs for Panthers

Moves are expected to be made, just not anytime soon.

We're about a week and a half away from the start of Carolina Panthers training camp in Spartanburg, which will feature an "open competition" at quarterback between Baker Mayfield and returning starter, Sam Darnold.

It will also be the first time safety Xavier Woods will be practicing with the team as he was excused from OTAs and minicamp to deal with a personal matter back home. 

There will be a number of storylines to watch for during camp with several starting jobs and roster spots up for grabs. Panthers GM Scott Fitterer reconstructed the roster this offseason to strengthen their front line and depth in the trenches on both sides of the ball. However, there is still more work to be done ahead of the 2022 season.

During his press conference in regards to the trade for Baker Mayfield, Fitterer was asked if any other roster moves will be made and if so, which positions they will be targeting. 

"We will tinker with the roster here and there," Fitterer stated. "Obviously, we want our guys here to feel comfortable; we like the guys that are here. But if there's an opportunity to add, we'll do that. I think if you're asking specifically, I think we'd look at defensive line. Maybe a big body in the middle, maybe another pass rusher. We added a punt return guy and that was a big part of our list with Andre [Roberts]. We like the roster where it's at. We'll get to training camp and see what we need at that point."

The one name to keep an eye out for is free agent veteran defensive end, Carlos Dunlap. The Panthers brought Dunlap in for a visit back in mid-June but it was mainly to gauge interest from the 33-year-old pass rusher. The possibility of adding Dunlap is still on the table and doing so would help solidify the other side of the defensive line, opposite of Brian Burns. In 17 games with Seattle in 2021, Dunlap recorded 35 tackles, 14 QB hits, 8.5 sacks, and eight tackles for loss.

From the sounds of it, any free agent signings dealing with potential 53-man roster candidates are unlikely happen until after the team opens training camp on July 26th. 

