Five Baylor Bears the Panthers Could Draft

As we’ve already seen take place, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule likes to bring in players that he’s coached at the college level to help with instilling his culture into the organization.

Wide receiver Robby Anderson, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, quarterback P.J. Walker, and linebacker Tahir Whitehead all played under Rhule at Temple and had major success during their collegiate careers.

As we near closer to this year’s NFL Draft, you’d have to think that Rhule will make one of those eight picks that the Panthers have be a guy from Baylor. Because, why not?

So, if Rhule does elect to bring on one of his former Baylor Bears, who would it be? Well, here’s all of the possibilities:

WR Denzel Mims

Mims is certainly the Bears top prospect in this year’s draft and is projected as an early second round pick with the possibility of sneaking into the backend of the first round. During his four-year career in Waco, he totaled 186 receptions for 2,925 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Although the Panthers seem to be set at receiver, it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see them use a second round pick on an explosive playmaker. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady likes to have several weapons in the passing game.

DL Bravvion Roy

Everyone knows that the Panthers' biggest and most glaring need is on the defensive line. Roy is currently projected as a day three pick (later rounds), but his stock has been on the rise since the season ended.

Roy had a breakout senior season in 2019 with 61 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Those are extremely good numbers, especially for a defensive tackle, but you have to wonder: was it a one year anomaly?

DL James Lynch

If you want to talk about a guy who saw a major rise in draft stock, this is the guy. A year ago, Lynch wasn’t even on NFL scouts' radars, fast forward one year later and he’s able to forgo his senior season and cash in on his draft stock while it's high. He finished this past season with 41 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. He’s projected to go in either the third or fourth round, so if the Panthers are unable to get Derrick Brown in the first round, Lynch could be an option in the middle rounds.

RB Jamycal Hasty

The Bears never really had a premiere back under Rhule and were more so a running back by committee type of offense. So, despite Hasty not posting huge numbers, he did really well in his role. He averaged over 5.2 yards per carry in his career with 15 touchdowns. He is projected to be a day three pick and outside of Christian McCaffrey, there’s a lot of question marks at the running back position.

LB Clay Johnston

Johnston is likely to be a seventh rounder or possibly an undrafted free agent. He’s a pretty solid defensive player, but most see him playing special teams at the NFL level. If he goes undrafted, I could see Matt Rhule giving him a call.

How many Baylor players do you see the Panthers drafting? Do they draft any? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

