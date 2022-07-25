Five Panthers That Need a Strong Training Camp

Over the next month or so, the Carolina Panthers will slowly but surely trim its roster down from 90 to 53. That means 37 players will have their dreams of making the active roster crushed at some point in time.

Today, however, we aren't going to focus on the guys that could be left off the active roster but those who could find themselves in a backup role if they don't perform well in preseason action.

QB Sam Darnold

You know Darnold had to be on here, right? This really feels like Sam's last chance to be a starting quarterback in the NFL and he needs to play like it. Darnold elevating his game will only make the quarterback competition better and strengthen the room. I don't expect him to win the starting job but it'll be up to how he performs in camp. If he lays an egg so to speak, they'll turn to Baker Mayfield without hesitation.

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Matt Rhule believes he has a great chance to be the team's No. 3 receiver after having very little impact as a rookie.

"Terrace is healthy and he's got a great process right now," Rhule said during OTAs. "He's one of the first guys in the building every morning, he's learning at a high level, and I think he's challenging himself. The last few days he's made some plays which we really need him to do."

We've seen this before, though. Marshall flashed in preseason play last year before ultimately disappearing. The former second round pick has to take a step forward and assert himself as the No. 3 guy or perhaps even the No. 2. If he fails to do so in 2022, the Panthers are going to lose faith in his future.

OL Dennis Daley

With all the additions the Panthers have made along the offensive line, Dennis Daley has been pushed to the back of the line, literally. In my opinion, he's going to have to do a lot to make this roster. There are younger, more intriguing options for the Panthers to turn to and Daley isn't going to get much better than he is at this point in his career.

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

Aside from Darnold, YGM may be the one that could be impacted the most on this list. He needs to show early on that he's ready to step up and fill in as the starting end opposite of Brian Burns. If there is any bit of uncertainty with him, the team will act fast and bring in a veteran to compete with Gross-Matos. Most likely, that free agent would be Carlos Dunlap.

CB Rashaan Melvin

The Panthers have invested a lot into the cornerbacks room this offseason and it could cost Melvin a spot on the roster. Rashaan was actually waived by the Panthers in the final set of moves ahead of the 2021 season but re-signed with the team and played okay in a reserve role. It's all going to come down to numbers at corner and if the Panthers only keep five, I'd say Melvin's chances of making it are slim to none.

