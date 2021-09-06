September 6, 2021
Former Bengals Receiver Signs with Panthers

The Panthers add three to the practice squad.
Last week, the Panthers waived running back Trenton Cannon to make room for Royce Freeman. Although Freeman is an upgrade in the running game, this left a hole in the return game. Monday afternoon, the Panthers may have filled up that hole by signing Alex Erickson.

Erickson spent the first five years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals where he caught 93 passes for 1,086 yards and one touchdown. He also returned 135 punts for 1,074 yards (8.0 avg) and returned 108 kicks for 2,672 yards (24.7 avg).

Erickson will be assigned to the practice squad but with his experience returning kicks, there's a chance that he could make his way onto the 53-man roster ahead of the team's season opener against New York. He would also add some depth at receiver as the 5th or 6th option.

The Panthers also brought back kicker Dominik Eberle and offensive lineman Mike Horton to the practice squad.

