Former Panthers CB Josh Norman Eyeing a Return to Carolina?

With all the injuries mounting in the secondary, most notably Jaycee Horn, the Panthers are bringing in veteran corner and former Panther, Josh Norman, for a workout with the intention of signing him to the active roster.

"He has experience in this league. He brings veteran leadership. And most importantly, I feel like he possesses our DNA," interim head coach Steve Wilks said Monday. "I know him personally. He played for me. He understands the culture that we're trying to create here and the element of play that we're looking for. I'm hoping he's in well enough shape to be able to play for us this week."

Norman played for the Panthers from 2012-15 and was a big piece of Carolina's defense during the Super Bowl run in 2015. That season, Norman was selected to the Pro Bowl and was named a First-Team AP All-Pro. Since leaving Carolina, Norman has spent time with Washington (2016-19), Buffalo (2020), and San Francisco (2021).

