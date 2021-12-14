Former Panthers RB Mike Davis Trolls Cam Newton After Sunday's Win

Following Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, former Panthers running back Mike Davis took to Twitter to have a little fun with the fans by posting a picture that captioned, "I'm baaaaaack."

Although the Falcons got the win, Davis actually had fewer rushing yards than the man he was trolling, Cam Newton, who finished with 47 yards on the ground. Davis also becomes the former Panther to make a social media post with the "I'm baaaaaack" caption this season. Washington Football kicker Joey Slye did it a few weeks ago after making three field goals in the victory over Carolina.

