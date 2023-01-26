Former Players + Fans React to Frank Reich Being Named Panthers Head Coach

Carolina fans seem to be pretty happy about the new hire.

The Carolina Panthers have officially announced Frank Reich as the team's new head coach. The decision came after team owner David Tepper, GM Scott Fitterer, and the rest of the front office met with nine candidates for the opening. Three of whom received second meetings - Reich, Steve Wilks, and Kellen Moore.

What do folks think of the hire? Let's take a look.

Steve Smith Sr.

Tre Boston

Jonathan Stewart

Fans

