Former Panther Tre Boston Intrigued by the Panthers QB2 Battle

It appears that Panthers fans aren't alone in their curiosity about the backup quarterback position. Former Carolina safety Tre Boston took to Twitter on Saturday to share his thoughts:

This came after the Panthers finished up their third and final preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Will Grier and PJ Walker both had a solid day in relief of starter Sam Darnold. Grier appears to have closed the gap between the two. His night was highlighted by a shifty 24-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to put the nail in the Steelers' coffin.

PJ Walker won the QB2 battle last season and he appeared in one regular-season game. There has been no word yet on who has the edge for the primary backup spot going into this year. Both quarterbacks have played well at times as Boston alluded to.

Boston has continued to support the Panthers despite being released from the team early in the offseason. He clearly sees the growth of both QBs having played against them in practice during the 2020 season. He has yet to give any insight into who he thinks deserves to be Darnold's backup but one thing is for sure–it is a crucial role.

