Four UDFA's Who Could Make the Panthers 53-man Roster

Just because a player doesn't hear his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft doesn't mean they won't at some point latch on to a team and have a lasting impact. Throughout the history of the NFL, there have been several undrafted players that went on to have terrific careers in the league, and 16 of them have gone to earn Hall of Fame honors.

The Carolina Panthers had a successful draft by gaining some defensive building blocks with Derrick Brown, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Jeremy Chinn, but also put together a pretty strong undrafted free agent class. The Panthers signed 17 players as undrafted free agents since last week and if you are wondering who has a chance to make the roster, well, you're in the right place.

Below we take a look at the top five players and the probability of making the 53-man roster. Note: These percentages are solely based on our best calculated projections.

RB Rodney Smith (Minnesota) - 40%

The running back room needs a lot of help and with Christian McCaffrey planning to be a big part in the rebuild, the Panthers need to keep him healthy throughout his career and reduce his workload as he gets older. To do this, the Panthers need to add more depth at the position and Smith could make a good impression early on.

WR Omar Bayless (Arkansas State) - 45%

Bayless was by far the best receiver in the Sun Belt Conference this past season as he hauled in 93 receptions for 1,653 yards and 17 touchdowns. I was a little surprised that a team didn't fall in love with him throughout the scouting process and take him in the later rounds. Luckily for the Panthers, they have a chance to keep him on the roster and didn't have to use a draft pick on him.

OL Mike Horton (Auburn) - 55%

Carolina just recently signed Michael Schofield to add to the offensive line, but there is still depth that needs to be added to the roster. Aside from Dennis Daley, there are no other backup guards on the roster. Horton is a guy that can move around and play multiple positions, which could make him a candidate to make the 53-man roster.

LB Chris Orr (Wisconsin) - 65%

Orr is another player that probably should have been drafted. He was an absolute beast at Wisconsin, especially during his senior season. He finished this past season with 14 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. Carolina used all defensive picks on their defense in the NFL Draft, but did not draft a linebacker. With that being said, I think they will take a strong look at keeping Orr as long as he shows up well in the preseason.

Do you think any of these guys will make the 53-man roster? Do you see any of the other undrafted free agents making it? If so, who? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

