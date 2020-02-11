Free Agency Frenzy: Panthers Need Help at Running Back

One position that might not come to mind when thinking of what the Panthers need is running back. Aside from Christian McCaffrey, Carolina doesn't have a reliable option in the run game, nor someone with experience. Reggie Bonnafon and Jordan Scarlett are both decent backs, but neither really jump off the page to you as guys who could step up in production to stabilize the Panthers ground attack.

I would fully expect to see Carolina attempt to add another running back this off-season, whether its through the draft or free agency. Here are a few guys that the Panthers may target in free agency:

Kenyan Drake

The former Alabama running back has had some success in the NFL, but more so as a second option instead of being slated as "the guy". This would be a great fit for both sides considering the Panthers are in need of a reliable number two back. Drake is a guy that can also get involved in the passing game, which is something Carolina will continue to do under Matt Rhule.

2019 stats: 170 carries, 817 yards, 8 rushing touchdowns, 50 receptions, 345 receiving yards.

Market Value: $5.5 million

Overall analysis: Although this seems like a great option, it's probably a pricier option than the Panthers would like. As for Drake, he may not be appealed to the idea of playing behind McCaffrey and might want to be an every down guy somewhere else.

Matt Breida

Breida is a physical running back that is looking for an opportunity to expand his role. There is still a chance that he re-signs with the 49ers, but if he's on the market, this could be a solid addition the Panthers backfield.

2019 stats: 123 carries, 623 yards, one rushing touchdown, 19 receptions, 120 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown.

Market Value (Projection): $1.2 million

Overall analysis: Breida would add a much needed physical presence to the backfield to offset the versatility of Christian McCaffrey. With Breida's role in San Francisco diminishing throughout the season, this gives him an opportunity to get a fresh start with a new franchise.

Corey Clement

The Eagles have a crowded backfield with rising star Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard and potentially Jay Ajayi. Clement is a versatile back that has not been able to show his true value during the first three years of his career. Like Drake, Clement can be a nice compliment in the passing game, but unlike Drake, he has some more developing to do before he can see more snaps wherever he chooses to go.

2018 stats: 68 carries, 259 yards, two touchdowns, 22 receptions, 192 receiving yards. **Did not play in 2019**

Market Value (Projection): $620K

Overall analysis: This may be the riskiest option of the three, but if the Panthers are willing to roll the dices on him and buy low, they could reap the benefits should he produce and stay healthy.

