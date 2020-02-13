Full Breakdown of the Panthers Offensive Free Agents and Possible Outcomes

It's that time of year folks. Free agency, the NFL Combine and NFL Draft are all upon us and with the Panthers under the direction of new head coach Matt Rhule, things could get interesting. Below, we take a look at which Panthers on the offensive side of the ball are free agents this off-season and what to expect for each player.

QB Kyle Allen: Considering the situation, Kyle Allen didn't do a horrible job of replacing Cam Newton. Did he put up great numbers? No, but he proved that he can be a serviceable backup. With Newton's future up in the air, I don't foresee the Panthers making any moves with Allen until the QB1 situation is figured out.

WR Chris Hogan: The former Patriot receiver only saw action in seven games this season and hauled in eight receptions for 67 yards. The 32-year-old has proven to be a solid third or fourth receiver, but I'm not so sure he will remain on the roster in Matt Rhule's offense.

WR Jarius Wright: He collected 28 receptions for 296 yards in 2019 and could be a cheap option for the Panthers to keep on the roster.

WR DeAndrew White: I should put an asterisk beside his position as he sees most of his action on special teams as the kick returner. This past season, he averaged 22.6 yards per return and didn't bust one for over 40. White has talent, but expect the Panthers to weigh all options at returner.

TE Greg Olsen: Well, we all know this one. The Panthers and Greg Olsen decided to mutually part ways after nine seasons. During his nine years, he caught a total of 524 balls for a total of 6,463 yards and 39 touchdowns and etched himself as one of the best to wear the blue and silver. Now the question will be: how do you replace him?

TE Marcus Baugh: He was cut by the Panthers on August 31st and returned to Carolina after going unclaimed on waivers. He was placed on the Injured Reserved list and never saw the field in 2019. I'd be shocked if Baugh returns to Charlotte in 2020.

OG Daryl Williams: Appeared in all 16 games this past season, including 12 starts. He was in on 75% of the Panthers offensive snaps and only committed three penalties throughout the year, which means he averaged only one penalty every 279.7 snaps. I'd expect the Panthers to find a way to keep him around.

OG Greg Van Roten: Allowed one sack in 2019 and earned a grade of 65.6 by Pro Football Focus, which was a pretty disappointing season for the veteran lineman. This will be interesting to see how it plays out and if the Panthers believe he can return to form in 2020.

Other Free Agents: OG Brandon Greene, OG Kitt O'Brien, OT Dillon Gordon.

Earlier this week, we took a look at the defensive free agents and broke down those scenarios as well.